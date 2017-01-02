Tips for sticking with your New Year's Resolution

Two of the most common New Year’s resolutions are losing weight and saving money, but many people find it hard to maintain.

If your resolution is to save money, financial experts recommend checking your credit report and paying down debt, especially the bills accrued over the Christmas holiday.

Experts recommend setting goals, starting an automated savings account, and cutting spending.

If your resolution is to get fit, health experts said it’s important to take things one step at a time, and set goals to keep track of your progress.

Keeping track of what you eat and how much you eat will also help shed pounds.

Exercising is also important, as long as you’re doing it correctly.

