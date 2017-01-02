Petal listed as one of the best cities to own a home

Petal has some very good news to start the new year, a GOBankingRates.com survey listed the Friendly City as one of the best places in the nation to buy a new home.

The site listed Petal as not only being affordable, but having extremely low crime rates and one of the best school districts in the nation.

Petal Mayor Hal Marx said he is happy that the city is being recognized for their success.



“Petal has been receiving a lot of honors lately, in the past few years we’ve been named one of the best places to live, one of the safest cities and also having one of the best school districts helped boost our recognition,” Marx said. “People and businesses are moving here, so it’s just a great honor to receive this recognition.”



The survey used by GOBankingRates followed such factors as median household income sourced from U.S. Census Bureau, the median property tax bill sourced from the Tax Foundation and the median home listing price, sourced from Zillow.



Petal has a median property tax bill of $1,050 and the median home listing price is $174,900. The median household income in Petal is $50,955.



According to the site, the cost of living is cheaper in Petal than in other areas of the country.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.