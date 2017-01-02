MEMA reports storm damage, power outages across Pine Belt

MEMA reported storm damage in several Pine Belt counties Monday afternoon.

Several counties have damage to homes and are without power. Nearly 20,000 customers are without power in the state.

Here are the Pine Belt counties with reported damage:

Covington County: Homes damaged, trees and powerlines down.

Forrest County: Flash flooding and trees down

Jones County: Trees down

Perry County: Trees and powerlines down

Lamar County: Trees and powerlines down

Marion County: Homes damaged, trees and powerlines down

Pearl River County: Trees and powerlines down

Here are the power outages in the area:

Mississippi Power: 1,413

Pearl River Valley EPA: 2,574

Dixie EPA: 1,985

Southern Pine Electric: 9,663

Singing River EPA: 1,290

According to the MEMA report, the National Weather Service will determine if the damage was caused by tornadoes.

