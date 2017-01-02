MEMA reports storm damage, power outages across Pine Belt - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

MEMA reports storm damage, power outages across Pine Belt

A structure damaged in Covington County/Photo credit: WDAM A structure damaged in Covington County/Photo credit: WDAM
MEMA reported storm damage in several Pine Belt counties Monday afternoon.

Several counties have damage to homes and are without power. Nearly 20,000 customers are without power in the state. 

Here are the Pine Belt counties with reported damage:

  • Covington County: Homes damaged, trees and powerlines down.
  • Forrest County: Flash flooding and trees down
  • Jones County: Trees down
  • Perry County: Trees and powerlines down
  • Lamar County: Trees and powerlines down
  • Marion County: Homes damaged, trees and powerlines down
  • Pearl River County: Trees and powerlines down

Here are the power outages in the area:

  • Mississippi Power: 1,413
  • Pearl River Valley EPA: 2,574
  • Dixie EPA: 1,985
  • Southern Pine Electric: 9,663
  • Singing River EPA: 1,290

According to the MEMA report, the National Weather Service will determine if the damage was caused by tornadoes.

