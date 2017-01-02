Meet the Hattiesburg New Year's babies

Meet baby Grace, born at 4:24 a.m. New Years day.

Meet baby Ainsley, born at 12:44 p.m. on New Years day.

New year, new lives.

Meet Grace Gordon and Ainsley Patterson, both born in Hattiesburg on New Year's Day.

Grace was born first at Forrest General Hospital at 4:24 a.m. and Ainsley came into the world at 12:44 p.m. at Merit Health Wesley Hospital.

“We we’re excited,” said Grace’s mother, Monique Gordon. “We were waiting a long time to meet her.”

Grace weighs five pounds and 13 ounces. She is going home to be with her parents, older brother and sisters on Monday.

Ainsley’s parents attended a wedding on New Year's Eve and were in the hospital on New Year's Day.

“Sure enough we must have just danced her out at the wedding,” said Ainsley father, Justin Patterson.

She weighs seven pounds and eight ounces.

