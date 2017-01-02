PHOTOS: Wind damage reported in Purvis

Severe storms moved through the Pine Belt Monday afternoon, leaving behind damage in multiple areas.

Photos sent to Seven On Your Side show wind damage near Purvis.

Although there was no tornado warning issued in this area, there was a severe thunderstorm warning capable of producing straight-line wind damage.

Some damage reports include downed trees off of Old Highway 11 as well as damage to roofs in the area.

There is no word at this time if the National Weather Service will do a survey in this area tomorrow morning.

