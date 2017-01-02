EMA Director: Early reports show no injuries in Mt. Olive

Hwy 49 is shut down due to storm damage/Photo credit: WDAM

Damage was reported in Mt. Olive after a possible tornado went through the area Monday afternoon.

The southbound lanes on Highway 49 in Mt. Olive are back open after it had been temporarily shut down due to trees blocking the road. Motorists are urged to use caution in Covington County.

Damage has also been reported on Highway 532 and Coulee Springs Road.

Early reports indicate that there are no injuries so far in Mt. Olive, according to Covington County Emergency Management.

Three structures were also damaged along Hwy 49.

