EMA: Greene Co. "unscathed" by storms

A strong storm system moved through Greene County around 10 a.m. Monday morning.

Early reports from Greene Emergency Management indicate that there was no major damage to the area.

A little after 10 a.m. the National Weather Service in Mobile issued a tornado warning for the county, including the city of Leakesville.

Velocity radar showed a well defined rotation, but EMA officials say the area was "unscathed" by the storms.

According to Chief Meteorologist Nick Lilja, while the velocity radar did show a tight couplet, the Correlation Coefficient didn't show any debris lifted into the air. Often times, Nick says, when the CC doesn't show any debris it means that a tornado isn't strong enough to do a lot of damage.

So far, there has only been one report of a tree down on a truck in the city of Leakesville.

If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county's Emergency Management Agency here.

