Unexpected visitor joins family's firework show

Everyone who lives in Hattiesburg knows there are no fireworks allowed in the city limits, which is why one family was surprised when an unexpected visitor showed up to their family's firework show.

Philipp Schroeder said he and his family chose an empty parking lot outside of the city limits specifically because of the law, but were alarmed when an officer pulled into the lot.

"As we are causing a huge ruckus in this empty parking lot at 1 a.m. a patrol car pulls up," Schroeder said. "I am already getting my excuses together as to why we are there, and that I made sure we weren't breaking any rules."

That's when Schroeder said the officer surprised him.

"When the officer rolled down I explained to him what we are doing, and his answer? 'Y'all are fine, I'm just here to watch the show!'"

That officer was Jim Perry, and he even brought his own fireworks to shoot and gave the family pizza.

"We started off the year with an incredible gesture by one of Mississippi's finest, who made our experience doing fireworks so much better than expected," said Schroeder.

Schroeder posted his experience on Facebook, and ended his post with a message to Perry.

"Thank you Lieut. Jim Perry for making our NYE one to remember, and thank you for your service to protect this beautiful country we call home. God Bless!!!"

