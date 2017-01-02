Forecast: Severe weather possible in the Pine Belt.

Good Monday morning Pine Belt.

Please keep your weather radios on from now through the evening hours as severe weather is very possible in the area especially this afternoon into early evening.

There is the the threat for a few tornadoes, strong damaging winds, heavy rain and large hail.

We will continue to monitor the situation closely and issue watches and warnings as needed.

