Memorial run celebrates lost life

The Pine Belt community celebrated the life of Raechel Dickinson Sunday afternoon on the Long Leaf Trace.

Dickinson was on an 18-mile run when she experienced fatal heart complications at mile 14 on December 24. Her friends and family came out to Long Leaf to finish her four miles.

Audrey Jackson ran with Dickinson in the Pine Belt Pacers running group. She described her friend as "the sweetest, nicest, kindest person that you could ever run up to."

Dickinson's colleagues created "A Run for Raechel" T-shirts for the memorial.

"Raechel was able to bring people from all quirks of life together," Jackson said. "Her working community, her running community, she was able to bring us all together like that. That's sort of her legacy."

She was known for her positivity and her sweet spirit.

"She's just the person with the biggest heart in the world, do anything for anybody," said her husband Jamie Dickinson. "Most loving wife, mother, just a true beautiful person to be around."

