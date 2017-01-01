FOODIE: Easy chicken fajita rice back

Do you ever have those nights where you really want some Mexican food but feel too lazy to leave the house? This tasty chicken fajita recipe is the answer your problem. And with close to an hour of baking time, you'll get the chance to have plenty of chips and salsa as an appetizer.

INGREDIENTS

Servings: 6–8

½ onion, sliced

1 red bell pepper, sliced

1 green bell pepper, sliced

2 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup rice, long grain

2 cups chicken broth

1½ pounds chicken tenders

Fajita Seasoning

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon paprika

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

Garnish

Tomatoes

Cilantro

Cheese

Lime wedge

PREPARATION

Preheat oven to 375°F/190°C. In a medium bowl, combine spices to make fajita seasoning, or use store-bought. In a large bowl, combine, onion, peppers, and chicken. Add oil and seasoning, and mix until seasoning is fully incorporated. In a casserole dish, add rice and chicken broth. Then lay down all veggies and chicken. Cover the dish with foil and bake for 50-55 minutes until rice is fully cooked. Serve with tomatoes, cilantro, and cheese, if desired. Enjoy!

