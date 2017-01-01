FOODIE: Maple glazed salmon dinner

It's the first day of the new year, and many people are making resolutions to eat healthier and lose weight. However, one of the hardest parts of a diet might be nothing finding food that is healthy AND tastes good. Well this tasty salmon recipe is the answer to that conundrum. Give a try next time you feel guilty for eating fast food three days in a row.

INGREDIENTS

Salmon

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

¼ cup maple syrup

2 tablespoons orange juice

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 garlic clove, minced

Pepper, to taste

Salt, to taste

2 (4 oz) salmon fillets

Fresh parsley, for garnish

Broccoli

Dash of salt

1 pound broccoli florets

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 garlic clove, minced

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

PREPARATION

For the salmon, heat vegetable oil on medium-high in a cast iron skillet. For the broccoli, fill a medium pot halfway with water. Add a dash of salt and start boiling water. In the meantime, whisk together maple syrup, orange juice, soy sauce, garlic, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl. Set aside 2 tablespoons for topping later. Place salmon filets inside the bowl and make sure each side is covered with sauce. Sear the salmon 2-3 minutes on each side. Brush the tops with the sauce set aside. With the pot of water boiling, place in broccoli and cover lid. Blanch for 2 minutes then drain under cold water to stop the cooking. In the drained pot of broccoli, stir in butter, soy sauce, some lemon zest, and red pepper flakes on low heat. Mix until broccoli is well coated. On each plate, serve a filet of salmon and scoop of broccoli. Enjoy!

