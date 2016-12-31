Pine Belt residents make resolutions for 2017

Some South Mississippians are following the tradition of setting goals for the New Year. Here are a few New Year's resolutions from some residents in the Hattiesburg area.

"About the only one I have is the one I have every year that I usually violate and that's lose some weight and go on a diet," said Fred Boudreaux.

"(I'd like to) do more reading, I like documentary things," said Carley Hammons.

"Mine would be to be more patient, because I have no patience whatsover," said Laken McDonald.

"I don't make them, but I just try to fulfill whatever I need to do be a better person, be a better husband, be a better whatever that I need to do," said Sidney Luvene.

Some historians believe the practice of making New Year's resolutions dates back to ancient Babylonia, when people made promises to earn the favor of the gods.

