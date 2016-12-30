VFW honors Sport Clips Haircuts for support of veterans

The Hattiesburg location of SportClips Haircuts receives a plaque from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Friday, recognizing the business for supporting the "Help a Hero" scholarship program. Photo credit WDAM.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars is thanking a Hattiesburg hair salon for supporting veterans.

Friday afternoon, The VFW presented a plaque to SportClips Haircuts, for its support of the "Help a Hero" scholarship program.

The company, based in Texas, has also supported other veterans projects for the last ten years.

"We're very grateful for all they've done for us and I'm sure they will continue to support us and we will always recognize them," said Charles Purchner, Jr., Commander of the VFW, Department of Mississippi.

"It really means a lot to us to be able to at least, do that for them, a shampoo, hair cuts and on Veterans Day, they get everything free," said Bonnie Holloway, manager of SportClips Haircuts.

Nearly 600 "Help a Hero" scholarships totaling more than $2.4 million have been awarded by the company since 2014.

