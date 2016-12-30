UPDATE: 13 now victims of Perry Gas pump skimmers

Authorities now say 13 people have reported that their credit information was stolen while using a gas pump at Tater's Food and Fuel in New Augusta. Photo credit WDAM.

There are new details in the investigation of who placed credit card skimmers on gas pumps at a New Augusta convenience store.

Perry County sheriff Mitch Nobles Friday said 13 people reported they had information stolen when they used their credit cards at the Tater's Food and Fuel on Highway 98.

Wednesday, skimming devices were found inside two pumps and were removed.

Authorities said they may have been there for several days.

Nobles said local investigators will meet with the FBI next week to see if they can assist with the case.

