Top 5 Pine Belt Weather Events of 2016

The Pine Belt had several severe weather events in the year 2016. Here's a breakdown of the top five weather events:

Flooding on March 11th

Heavy rain fell across the Pine Belt on March 10th & 11th causing major damage. High water washed away a portion of MS 589, caused a retaining wall to fall at an apartment complex near Oak Grove, and caused major flooding along the Leaf River in Perry County. Between 7-15” inches fell across the Pine Belt which prompted a rare Flash Flood Emergency to be issued for Marion and Lamar Counties.

Drought in October / November

Rain became scare across the Southeast in October and November. The lack of rain caused burn bans to be imposed across most of Mississippi after multiple grass and wildfires we’re started.

Tornado Outbreak on February 23rd

Widespread severe weather occurred across the Southeast on February 23rd as a strong area of low pressure moved across Louisiana & northwest Mississippi. That system spawned eleven tornadoes in the Pine Belt. The strongest was an EF-2 in Lamar County that killed one person in Baxterville.

Surprise Jeff Davis Co Tornado on July 10th

A rare surprise spin-up tornado occurred on the evening of July 10th in western Jeff Davis County. It caused damage to several homes. You can read more on the rare nature of this tornado and how it occurred here.

Ohlo EF2 on January 21st

An EF-2 tornado touched down northwest of Ohlo causing damage to trees and several houses. No injuries or fatalities were reported. That cell then moved over the TV station causing Nick and Patrick to take cover while on air covering the severe weather.

Copyright WDAM 2016. All rights reserved.