1 jailed in Hub City shooting, others sought

A Hattiesburg woman is behind bars in connection to a shooting at a Hub City nightclub.

Laurie Edwards, 37, of Hattiesburg, was arrested at her home Thursday evening by Hattiesburg police according to Hattiesburg Police Capt. Branden McLemore.

Edwards is charged with two counts of accessory after the fact of aggravated assault, which occurred Dec. 26 at 1715 Country Club Road, Club VIP around 3 a.m.

According to McLemore, others are being sought that were present at the night of the incident.

Active warrants have also been issued for four other suspects.

Alonzo Strickland and Stephen Dewayne Keys are wanted for attempted aggravated assault.

Tramain Drummond, and Demario Ben are both wanted for aggravated assault, according to McLemore.

If you have any information on the suspects, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department, or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

