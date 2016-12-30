1 injured in Jones County wreck

The driver was transported from the scene to a local hospital. Source: WDAM

A single-vehicle accident Friday morning in Jones County sent one person to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities responded to the scene just before 11 a.m. on Shiloh Church Road off Highway 11 in Jones County.

The vehicle struck a utility pole, breaking it at the base and causing the car to flip.

According to emergency officials, the male driver was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation and Dixie Electric power crews had power restored a short time after the scene was cleared.

