Forecast: New Years Weekend expected to be all wet.

Good Friday morning everyone!!!

Enjoy the sunny and cool weather today as things will go down hill quickly by Saturday.

Highs today should be in the 50s.

Clouds will be on the increase tonight with lows in the upper 30s.

As we head into Saturday into the weekend a series of weather disturbances will pass through the area and by Monday or Tuesday we may have picked up between 2-5 inches of rain.

Looking ahead into late next week it is possible much colder air will arrive. Stay tuned!

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather