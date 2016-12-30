JCJC is offering Welding Fabrication for beginners in Ellisville

The following is a news release from Jones County Junior College

Jones County Junior College’s Workforce College will be offering a Welding Fabrication class for beginners at the Whitehead Advanced Technology Center in Ellisville. The evening class will meet on Mondays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. starting on January 17, and ending on March 30.

The Welding Fabrication class for beginners is an eighty-hour classroom and hands-on, instructor-led course that teaches students basic welding skills. In this course, students will learn skills such as welding safety, general cutting and fabrication, ornamental iron working, stick welding, wire welding and farm welding.

This course is for anyone with limited or no welding training. The course will teach students basic welding skills and could prepare them for more advanced welding courses offered by JCJC. Upon successful completion of the course students will receive a JCJC Workforce College Certificate with the number of course-hours completed. The cost for this course is $150. Students are responsible for purchasing their own personal protective equipment (PPE).

To register, pay and get a PPE list for the class please come to the Advanced Technology Center at 72 Technology Blvd, Ellisville, or call Carmen Sumrall at (601) 477-4105.

