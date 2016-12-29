At least 8 people now victims of Perry Co. card skimmer

New Augusta police are hoping to catch the person responsible for placing credit car skimmers on gas pumps at a local convenience store.

New Augusta Police said two credit card skimmers were placed on pumps at the Tater's Food and Fuel on Highway 98. Photo credit WDAM.

Several people victims of card skimmers at Perry Co. convenience store

Authorities are still looking for the person who placed credit card skimmers in two gas pumps at Tater's Food and Fuel. They were removed Wednesday. Photo credit WDAM.

Perry County authorities said at least eight people had information stolen when they used their credit cards at a New Augusta convenience store.

They said skimming devices were found inside two pumps at Tater's Food and Fuel Wednesday.

They were removed, but authorities said they had been there for several days.

Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles is advising people to use cash whenever possible, or go inside the store to use your card.

Also, if you use a card at the pump, you're advised to run it as credit, rather than debit.

"When you use it as debit, you have to give your PIN number, and that's going to be obtained, too, if you use it and there's a skimmer inside that machine," Nobles said.

Nobles said his office is assisting the New Augusta Police Department in the case.

He also said several leads are being investigated.

