4 sought in Hub City aggravated assault

Hattiesburg police are searching for four men they believe were involved in a Monday shooting in the Hub City.

According to Hattiesburg Police Lt. Jon Traxler, the incident occurred Dec. 26, at 1715 Country Club Road, Club VIP around 3 a.m.

Authorities hold active warrants for four suspects they say were involved in the crime.

Alonzo Strickland and Stephen Dewayne Keys are wanted for attempted aggravated assault.

Tramain Drummond, and Demario Ben are both wanted for aggravated assault, according to Traxler.

If you have any information on the suspects, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department, or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

