First responders attend active disturbance training

Multiple first responder agencies in Covington County participated in an active disturbance training program at Collins High School Thursday.

Among those agencies were Covington County Sheriff's Office, Collins Police Department, Seminary Police Department, Collins Fire Department, AAA ambulance service, Covington County hospital staff, and the Lamar County Sheriff's Office.

Covington County Emergency Management Director Greg Sanford oversaw the training exercise.

"Today were doing an active shooter drill at the school, and we're just getting all of our law enforcement together in a collaborative effort between our municipalities and local officials," Sanford said. "This type of thing is happening across the country; not necessarily today, but it's happening across the country and we want to be prepared for it."

The group ran two scenarios in which Sanford believes went well.

Responders sent 12 simulated victims to the hospital. No one was hurt during the exercise.

"This is very important because you're only as good as your training, so this is one of the things that we want to do," Sanford said. "We've been preparing and going through this scenario now for three months and we finally put it into play."

