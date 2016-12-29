HPD searching for shooting suspect

Hattiesburg police are seeking a shooting suspect after an incident on West 7th street Wednesday.

The shooting happened in the parking lot at the Mark I apartments around 1:00 p.m.

According to HPD, two men were arguing when one pulled out a gun and shot the other in the leg.

Police say the men did know each other.

Kadarius Nichols is wanted for aggravated assault.

The name and condition of the victim has not been released.

If you have any information on Nichols' whereabouts please contact HPD or Crimestoppers.

