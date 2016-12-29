Poplarville registration set for Jan. 6

The following is a news release for Pearl River Community College

Spring semester registration at the Poplarville campus of Pearl River Community College will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6. The class schedule can be seen at www.prcc.edu under the academics tab. Classes begin Monday, Jan. 9. For information, telephone 601 403-4061, beginning Tuesday, Jan. 3.

