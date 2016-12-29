Forecast: A windy and chilly day is expected.

Good Thursday morning , Pine Belt.

A fast moving cold front will bring a line of showers and a few thunderstorms through the area this morning but will quickly exit the area later this morning and skies will be clearing by the afternoon.

Much cooler air is following the front and highs today will only be in the lower 60s at best with very windy conditions expected as well which will make it feel quite chilly.

Lows tonight will dip down into the mid 30s under clear skies.

After the brief chill down our weather will turn rainy and possibly stormy as we head into the New Years weekend. Stay tuned!!!

