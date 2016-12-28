New Year's Eve events in the Hub City

Paul B. John State Park has announced their annual firework show times for New Years.

Looking to ring in the new year out on the town? Here are some fun events going on New Year’s Eve around the Hub City.

Roper’s annual New Year’s Eve party

6 p.m. – until

Free appetizer bar, drink specials and free party favors. Free champagne at midnight.

Benny’s Boom Boom Room

Performance by the Mississippi Shakedown/Cloud Wars/Him Horrison

Fireworks at midnight $7 cover for show, combined with Dollar Box showroom

The Dollar Box showroom

New Year’s Eve with the Pine Belt Pickers, cover combined with Benny's Boom Boom Room

Thirsty Hippo

Funkin’ in the New Year with Parliament tribute by Friends Fly South

10 p.m. – 1 a.m., $10 cover

The Porter

New Year’s Eve dinner + after party

The Porter is teaming up with Southern Prohibition and putting together a beer pairing dinner at 6 p.m. After party will start at 8 p.m., champagne toast included. Music by The Spectrum Trio.

For tickets, click here.

Front Street Bar

New Year’s Eve with music by Gary Hudson and Kartina Miller, complimentary champagne.

Did we miss a New Year's Eve event? If so, send to info@wdam.com.

