Several people victims of card skimmers at Perry Co. convenience store

New Augusta Police said two credit card skimmers were placed on pumps at the Tater's Food and Fuel on Highway 98. Photo credit WDAM.

New Augusta police are hoping to catch the person responsible for placing credit car skimmers on gas pumps at a local convenience store.

They were found Wednesday morning on two pumps at the Tater's Food and Fuel on Highway 98.

Police chief John Myers believes they were placed there as far back as Dec. 23.

He said card information from at least two or three people was stolen.

Store manager Heather Stephens said they have taken measures to prevent this from happening again.

"We are confident that we have it under control and we're going to change the locks on the pumps and hopefully, this doesn't happen again," she said.

Myers said he is working several leads in the case.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.