Fire departments remind residents to check smoke alarms

Fire departments want to remind people to check their smoke alarms regularly.



In many areas, the Red Cross will give away smoke alarms to folks that need them.

"This time of the year, it's the seasonal time during the winter when there are more fires because of heating systems being used. And a smoke alarm is the very key part of that fire protection system,” said Stephen Mooney, battalion chief and fire marshal at the Hattiesburg Fire Department.

Make sure to press the test button to be sure the alarm is working.

Roughly 3 of 5 fire deaths happen in homes with no smoke alarms or the alarms were not working.

