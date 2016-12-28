Heidelberg man arrested for stealing radiators

A Heidelberg man was arrested and charged with grand larceny, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.

Derek Miller was charged with one count of grand larceny, and he made his initial appearance in court where Judge Sullivan Dukes set his bond at $15,000.

On Wednesday, the JCSD received a call of a theft of property from an oilfield service located in Heidelberg.

Deputies were told that two large radiators were stolen from one of the locations.

The oilfield foreman said the items were taken sometime over the Christmas holidays.

The sheriff’s department soon discovered that the radiators were taken to a nearby scrap yard and sold. The oilfield company confirmed that the radiators in the scrap yard were the stolen ones.

