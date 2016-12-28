State reminds people of safe haven law

The state of Mississippi is stepping up its effort to remind people of a very important law. The safe haven law allows mothers to “leave their baby, up to 3 days old, with an employee at any emergency medical provider, hospital emergency room or a licensed adoption agency”.

The Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services works to ensure that these children are taken care of after leaving their safe haven location.

“MDCPS should be notified by the close of the first business day after the date on which the child was surrendered and should assume care, control and custody of the child immediately upon receipt of notice,” said Lea Anne Brandon, CPS director of communications. “MDCPS will be responsible for all medical and other costs associated with the child and will reimburse the hospital for costs associated with caring for the child."

The following is a list of responsibilities of The Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services after the child is placed in their custody.

Making contact with the child in the hospital

Naming the child before leaving the hospital

Coordinating with hospital staff to apply for the child's birth certificate and Social Security card

Contacting the Youth Court judge to request court order for custody

Contacting the Resource Supervisor to identify a legal risk adoptive placement

Assisting the Resource Unit with placement if needed

Submitting required information to Eligibility and obtaining a Medicaid number

Scheduling and attending the adjudicatory hearing

Providing Medicaid number to the hospital for the Safe Baby

Obtaining medical records

Completing the Termination of Parental Rights packet and submitting to the Regional Director

Following all relevant agency policy related to the custody and placement of a child”

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.