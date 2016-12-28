Jac Bedrossian

At the young age of 11, Jac was making several live appearances as the Jr. Race Director of the Dallas Marathon. She did interviews with Good Morning Texas, Positively Texas, KRLD Radio, Dallas Morning News and WFAA ABC News. After the media experiences with the race, her mind was made up. She wanted to run the half marathon and have a career in entertainment news.





In high school, she was chosen to anchor the weekly newscast and to read the Tuesday announcements. During the middle of her sophomore year, Jac’s family relocated to New Orleans, Louisiana. McGehee High School did not offer a broadcasting program so, Jac applied and was accepted to New Orleans Center of Creative Arts (NOCCA). The after school program was in the discipline of Media Arts, film. While at NOCCA she created NOCCA Talks, a weekly program highlighting students and their talents. Back at McGehee she started a 4th grade broadcast club and taught 4th grade students how to broadcast news. On the weekends she would intern at FOX8 News in New Orleans, learning how to pitch, interview, report and edit packages.





Loyola University was the first college Jac attended while continuing to Intern at FOX8 News. Within the first semester the program was not what she needed and soon transferred to Louisiana State University. Jac worked as an anchor, reporter and entertainment segment host on Tiger TV. She won a Knight Grant of $4,000 to produce Takes a Tiger, a show highlighting students, teachers and issues at the university. During the school breaks and summer, she was back at FOX8 News working as both a PA and intern. On a summer trip to see Elvis’s house in Memphis, she made a stop at Ole Miss. Jac transferred her junior year to the University of Mississippi. She worked as a news correspondent and entertainment segment host on Newswatch 99 and co-hosted “The Jac & Shelby Show” on Rebel Radio. Jac attended summer classes and had a summer internship with HottyToddy.com.





Currently in her senior year, HottyToddy.com hired her to produce a biweekly newscast and a tailgate show on game days. PMQ (Pizza Magazine Quarterly) noticed her work and hired Jac to co-host Pizza TV and produce social media content. The Ole Miss Communications department has used her as talent in their promo spots.





Jac has fast tracked her education and is finishing her 4 year degree in 3 1/2 years. Her accomplishments include: Dean’s Honor Roll every semester, member of Delta Gamma, Cardoner Leadership Fellow, Loyola Cheerleader, Knight Grant recipient, Greek Ambassador, AXA Achievement Award, runner (half marathon at 13) and volunteer. She has worked hard and tried many new things over the years and looks forward to what her professional future will hold.