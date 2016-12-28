Forecast: Much cooler weather on the way.

Good Wednesday morning, Pine Belt.

We will likely see a few showers here and there today with highs in the 70s but our best chance for showers and a possible thunderstorm will come overnight as a cold front passes through.

Sunny skies return for Thursday and Friday along with cooler temps.

Lows are expected to be in the 30s Thursday and Friday nights.

For the New Year's weekend it appears rain will return especially Saturday night and Sunday.

