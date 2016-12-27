Traffic slowed due to two-vehicle accident

A two-vehicle accident involving a silver Camry and an 18-wheeler left one lane blocked and traffic slowed Tuesday morning.

Units from M&M and Powers Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene of the accident on Highway 84 East in the eastbound lanes.

When firefighters arrived, they found the silver Camry with extensive damage to its front-end, blocking the right lane of the highway.

The 18-wheeler that was involved in the accident was several feet in front of the car on the shoulder. The 18-wheeler appeared to have sustained minor damage to its trailer.

The driver of the Camry sustained what was believed to be minor injuries and refused transport to the hospital. The driver of the 18-wheeler was uninjured.

Emergency personnel on scene included M&M and Powers Volunteer Fire Departments, EMServ Ambulance Service, Jones County Sheriff's Department, Jones County Fire Public Information Officer Caleb Worrell and Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Fire apparatus included M&M Rescue 1, Engine 1 and Fire Chief 1; Powers Heavy Rescue and Brush 1.

