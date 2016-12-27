Officials offer firework safety tips to celebrate New Year's

Many people will ring in the new year with fireworks, but officials are urging people to be safe when using them.

David Chancellor said fireworks are fun, but they can always be very dangerous.

“People always like to bring in the new year with a bang, definitely need to be careful,” Chancellor said.

Chancellor said it’s important to have water on hand.

“I always tell people have a garden hose or a bucket of water handy to keep the fires out,” Chancellor explained.

Chancellor said one of the biggest mistakes people make is when they try to relight fireworks.

“They can reignite the paper and the fuse and powder involved in packaging the firework, it could stop and take off again. I’ve seen it happen,” Chancellor added.

Chancellor warns people to never give them to children alone, always wear safety glasses, use them outdoors and never hold them in your hands or carry them in your pockets.

“If that’s in your pocket and it goes off, you’ve got a big boom in your pants pocket or jacket pocket,” Chancellor explained.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.