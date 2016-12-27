Father arrested for drugs with child in the back seat

A Laurel man is behind bars in Wayne County on drug charges.

Eric Trotter was arrested over the weekend during a traffic stop on Fred West Road. That's when officers say they found drugs and an unrestrained infant in the backseat.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Department, Trotter is charged with possession of cocaine, ecstasy, and marijuana, driving with a suspended license and failing to secure his 1-year-old child.

He'll make his initial appearance in court Wednesday. The child was released into his aunt's custody.

