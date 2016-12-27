Best-selling author to host financial forum

Best-selling author John Hope Bryant will speak at a financial forum called "Linked Up: Steps to Better Finances in 2017" in Hattiesburg in January.

The Bank On Hattiesburg Coalition, made up of government officials, nonprofit agencies and banks, is offering citizens a free opportunity to learn some tips to become more financially stable and savvy.

"The financial forum will be especially beneficial for individuals wanting to improve credit scores, acquire loans and aspiring business owners and homeowners," said Hattiesburg Mayor Johnny DuPree.

Bryant serves as founder, chairman and CEO of Operation Hope, a global financial dignity and empowerment nonprofit. "American Banker" magazine recently named Bryant "Innovator of the Year" for 2016, largely for his leadership within Operation HOPE. Bryant also served as a financial adviser to President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama.

"I am eager to help families in the Pine Belt transform financial mindsets to create a more secure financial future, to decrease debt, increase wealth and become successful entrepreneurs," Bryant said.

The event will be held on Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Hattiesburg Train Depot. To receive free tickets, citizens may call 601-271-2227.

