Guest Editorial: Jim Cameron returns with another viewpoint

This is an editorial from former WDAM General Manager Jim Cameron

The year was 1956…and the world was a very different place. Following World War Two, America was in a serious cold war with the Soviet Union. Eisenhower was president. Fidel Castro was just a rebel insurgent in Cuba. The ’57 Chevy and just been introduced. A kid named Elvis Presley was just beginning to make his mark. Microwave ovens and personal calculators were still things of the future…and a relatively new invention called television was starting to have an impact. At this pivotal point in time WDAM-TV came on the air in South Mississippi. It was a time of peace and prosperity…but clouds of change were gathering on the social horizon. The Civil Rights Movement…Vietnam and the revolutionary 60’s were looming. WDAM would be here to chronical all this and so much more as the station formed a symbiotic relationship with the people of the Pine Belt. Through challenges and cataclysmic change, WDAM provided a front row seat for the people in its viewing area as images from around the world and nation and here at home were beamed into local living rooms daily. News, weather, entertainment and sports were suddenly as close as the television dial. The station quickly established a bond with its viewers and maintained it over the decades. The viewers of South Mississippi rewarded the local station time and again with some of the very highest ratings in the nation. Today…sixty years…6 decades later…2016…the record is secure. If you will allow me a personal note…it was my distinct privilege to go from watching Howdy Doody as a kid on Channel Seven to serving as her general manager for almost 22 years and getting to participate in some way in her legacy…and for that I am most humbled and grateful. It is my distinct honor to be the last to wish WDAM a happy and cherished 60th Anniversary as 2016 draws to a close. May she continue to serve with the distinction that has marked her history and made this a great TV station serving a great people. I’m Jim Cameron…back with another viewpoint.

