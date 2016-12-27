HFD responds to vehicle fire in Target parking lot

A van reportedly caught fire in the Target parking lot, but was quickly extinguished. Source: WDAM

The Hattiesburg Fire Department responded to reports of a vehicle fire in the parking lot of Target Tuesday afternoon.

When Engine 8 arrived the fire was out.

The official cause of the fire is unknown, but according to HFD, it may have been a "mechanical issue."

The van was off and no one was inside the vehicle at the time of the fire, according to officials on scene.

