HFD responds to vehicle fire in Target parking lot

HFD responds to vehicle fire in Target parking lot

By Stephen Moody, Reporter
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The Hattiesburg Fire Department responded to reports of a vehicle fire in the parking lot of Target Tuesday afternoon.

When Engine 8 arrived the fire was out.

The official cause of the fire is unknown, but according to HFD, it may have been a "mechanical issue."

The van was off and no one was inside the vehicle at the time of the fire, according to officials on scene. 

