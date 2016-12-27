MHP releases final Christmas patrol traffic numbers - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

MHP releases final Christmas patrol traffic numbers

PINE BELT

Mississippi Highway Patrolmen spent their holiday making sure that Pine Belt motorists were safe while traveling. 

According to Troop J Public Information Officer Brent Barfield, there were 643 citations written in the Pine Belt during the holiday patrol period.

Here is a breakdown of those citations:

  • three seat belt citations
  • one child restraint citations
  • five DUI citations 

Troopers also responded to 20 accidents, two which were alcohol related.

There were also five injuries resulting from those accidents, but none were fatal. 

Troop J will be back on the highways for New Years patrols beginning 6 p.m. Saturday Dec, 31. The patrol period will run through midnight on Sunday night January 1, 2017.

