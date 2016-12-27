MHP releases final Christmas patrol traffic numbers

MHP officers will be on the roads patrolling this holiday weekend. Source: WDAM

Mississippi Highway Patrolmen spent their holiday making sure that Pine Belt motorists were safe while traveling.

According to Troop J Public Information Officer Brent Barfield, there were 643 citations written in the Pine Belt during the holiday patrol period.

Here is a breakdown of those citations:

three seat belt citations

one child restraint citations

five DUI citations

Troopers also responded to 20 accidents, two which were alcohol related.

There were also five injuries resulting from those accidents, but none were fatal.

Troop J will be back on the highways for New Years patrols beginning 6 p.m. Saturday Dec, 31. The patrol period will run through midnight on Sunday night January 1, 2017.

