Forecast: A few showers possible today.

Good Tuesday morning, Pine Belt.

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a 40% chance for showers and a possible thunderstorm with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

There is a slight chance for a shower tonight with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Cloudy skies are forecast again for Wednesday with a slight chance for a shower.

Finally, overnight Wednesday into early Thursday a cold front will sweep through the Pine Belt and much colder air will follow with highs in the 60s Thursday and in the 50s Friday and lows will fall into the 30s.

The sun will also return as well.

As we head into the weekend showers and possible thunderstorms will return.

