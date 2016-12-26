Be cautious with holiday trash

Now that you've unwrapped your gifts, it's time to throw away the boxes. However, before you just toss them out on the curb, there's some things you may need to know.

Be mindful about what you are discarding. Big boxes from a new TV or other gifts can attract criminals because they know what the new items are now in your house.

Instead cut up the boxes. If possible put them inside a dumpster and not on the side of the road.

Another thing to remember is removing personal information on your boxes. Even if the package is generic, sometimes shipping labels can give away your name and address.

