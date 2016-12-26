Trolley offering free rides on New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve is Saturday, and the Hattiesburg Trolley will be in full service again on that night with free rides.

Grove Transit owner Dan Reid said that the service is expecting a lot of volume on that night and will even have a second vehicle in service for the evening. The routes can take folks from midtown to downtown and back. The free ride is backed by several restaurants and nighttime establishments in the city.

"Well, there's a couple of reasons why we've done this, one is working with the sponsors," Reid said. "They want to see people able to get out and have a safe time but also be able to get out and go from place to place. We saw the need and we just think it's important for Hattiesburg to have a way for USM students and residents to be able to get around town. Go form midtown to downtown safely."

Hattiesburg Trolley has a Facebook page that makes it easy to follow, and the location of the trolley can be tracked at hattiesburgtrolley.com.

The start time for the service will be 6:30 p.m. and will run until around 2:30 a.m.

