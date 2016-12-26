Three Pine Belt hospitals penalized for patient injuries

The federal government is cutting Medicare payments to three Pine Belt hospitals because of a high number of patient injuries.

According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel, Jasper General Hospital in Bay Springs and Marion General Hospital in Columbia are three of 14 Mississippi hospitals losing 1 percent of Medicare funding for a full year - starting this past October - for high rates of possibly avoidable injuries, like blood clots, infections and bed sores and two strains of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

In all, the federal government cut funding for 769 hospitals across the country in the third year of Medicare penalties. South Central Regional Medical Center and Jasper General Hospital have had Medicare payments cut all three years.

Other Mississippi hospitals included on the list are University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Anderson Regional Medical Center South in Meridian, Baptist Memorial Hospital Desoto in Southaven, Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville, Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi Methodist Rehab in Jackson, Patients’ Choice Medical Center in Raleigh, Rush Foundation Hospital in Meridian, Sharkey Issaquena Community Hospital in Rolling Fork, South Sunflower County Hospital in Indianola, and Whitfield Medical Surgical Hospital in Whitfield.

