Man injured in motorcycle accident

One man was injured in a motorcycle accident in Laurel. Source: JCFC

Another motorcycle accident on Highway 15 in Laurel resulted in a man being injured.

Sunday afternoon, Glade and Powers Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene of a motorcycle accident at the intersection of Highway 15 South and Slaughter Pen Road, according to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Caleb Worrell.

When units arrived on scene, they found a yellow bike lying on its side partially in one lane.

The adult male driver was said to have been unconscious when initial units arrived on scene but soon gained consciousness.

Worrell said the man was believed to have sustained minor to moderate injuries and was transported by EMServ ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment.

One lane of the highway and one lane of Slaughter Pen Road were shutdown for emergency vehicles and rescue operations. The cause of the accident is unknown.

Emergency personnel on scene included Glade and Powers Volunteer Fire Departments, EMServ Ambulance Service, Jones County Fire Coordinator Dan McKenna, Jones County Fire Public Information Officer Caleb Worrell, Jones County Sheriff's Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol. A firefighter with Sandersville was also in the area and responded.

Fire apparatus included Glade Rescue and Powers Rescue 2.

