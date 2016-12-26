Comedian Mark Normand performing at Brewsky's

Hub City Comedy in connection with Brewsky's have teamed up to bring comedian Mark Normand to Hattiesburg.

Normand is a New York Comedian that has appeared on TBS's Conan, Late Show with Stephen Colbert, INSIDE AMY SCHUMER, Best Week Ever, and Last Comic Standing.

Normand also took first place at the Great American Comedy Festival Competition this year.

He was born and raised in New Orleans.

He will perform Wednesday at 8 p.m. at Brewsky's.

