MHP Troop J releases partial holiday traffic numbers

Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J troopers have been beefing up patrols during the holiday season. 

According to Public Information Officer Brent Barfield, Troop J has written a total of 410 citations so far. 

Three of the citations were for DUIs, one seat belt citation, and there was one child restraint citations. 

Barfield also said that Troop J has responded to 19 accidents during the patrol period, and five of those resulted in injury. 

According to Barfield, there have been no fatal accidents so far. 

Troop J will continue holiday patrols until Tuesday morning. Drivers are urged to be safe on the roads during their holiday travel. 

