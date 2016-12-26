MHP Troop J releases partial holiday traffic numbers

MHP officers will be on the roads patrolling this holiday weekend. Source: WDAM

Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J troopers have been beefing up patrols during the holiday season.

According to Public Information Officer Brent Barfield, Troop J has written a total of 410 citations so far.

Three of the citations were for DUIs, one seat belt citation, and there was one child restraint citations.

Barfield also said that Troop J has responded to 19 accidents during the patrol period, and five of those resulted in injury.

According to Barfield, there have been no fatal accidents so far.

Troop J will continue holiday patrols until Tuesday morning. Drivers are urged to be safe on the roads during their holiday travel.

