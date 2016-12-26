Man who fled from Jones Co. deputies now in custody

A man who fled the scene of an incident involving an assault of two officers is now in custody.

Jeremy Young, 27 of Laurel, ran out of the home of Trinity McGraw Wednesday during a residence check being conducted by two deputies.

McGraw, 21, was charged with assaulting the two officers, but Young was able to flee the scene.

Young was taken into custody in Sandersville on Dec. 22.

Young was charged with felony fleeing in a motor vehicle.

