Missing Petal man found dead

A Petal man reported missing in October was found dead Friday.

James Slay Vidrine was found in a wooded area off of Old Highway 98 near W. L. Runnels Industrial Road, according to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem.

Klem said the cause of death is not being released at this time, but his body is not being sent to Jackson for an autopsy.

Vidrine, 51, was reported missing and was last seen on October 8 in Petal around 8 a.m. driving his car.

