Forecast: A cloudy day is expected in the Pine Belt.

Good Monday morning, Pine Belt.

The next few days do not look very sunny.

There is a slight chance for a stray shower today and a chance for some fog after midnight.

For Tuesday and Wednesday we have a chance for a few showers with highs in the 70s and lows in the 60s.

Finally some much cooler weather arrives on Thursday with highs in the 60s and sunny skies are forecast for Friday and with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather